Latham Cracks Ton As New Zealand Pile Up 202-1 Against Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Latham cracks ton as New Zealand pile up 202-1 against Bangladesh

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Tom Latham produced a chanceless century to lead New Zealand to an imposing 202 for one at tea on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Latham, who disappointed with innings of one and 14 the first Test, took an aggressive approach after his side were asked to bat on a green wicket.

Latham's unbeaten 118 included 19 boundaries while Devon Conway was not out 28 at tea with three fours and a six.

Latham and Will Young, who made 54, put on 148 for the first wicket as Bangladesh failed to capitalise on winning the toss and electing to bowl on a pace-friendly surface.

The new-ball pair, Shoriful islam and Taskin Ahmed, could not get the swing and seam movement that the conditions suggested were on offer and also struggled with their line and length.

Latham only needed 133 deliveries for his hundred and reached the milestone with a single off Mehidy Hasan to move up to fourth on the list of New Zealand century-makers headed by Kane Williamson with 24.

The only time Latham was troubled was in Ebadot Hossain's opening over when he was twice given out lbw only for the dismissals to be overturned on review.

After toiling fruitlessly through the morning session, Bangladesh missed a chance for a wicket in the first over after lunch in what turned out to be a seven-run farce.

A Will Young edge off Ebadot was dropped by Liton Das at third slip allowing New Zealand to run three.

As the bowler and fieldsmen expressed their frustration the return throw went to the bowler's end where no one was backing up and the ball raced through to the boundary.

Young was to make a further 21 runs before an attempted drive was grasped by Mohammad Naim at point to give Shoriful Islam the first wicket.

