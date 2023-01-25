ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Lazio on Tuesday hammered AC Milan 4-0 in Rome to harm Rossoneri's title hopes and approach them in the Italian Serie A standings.

At Olimpico, Lazio's Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored an early opener with a left-footed strike in the AC Milan area.

With a close-range finish Mattia Zaccagni doubled the gap for Lazio in the 38th minute, following Adam Marusic's shot that hit the post.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto scored from penalty spot to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

In the 75th minute, Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson finished in one-on-one against AC Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu to name the result 4-0 for the home team.

Third-place Lazio are now hot on AC Milan's trail.

AC Milan have 38 points to be in the second spot after leaders Napoli, who have 50 points in 19 matches.

Lazio, Inter Milan and Roma have 37 points each to be in the league's top five as the first half of the 2022-23 season ended.