UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lifting Premier League Trophy In Empty Stadium Would Be 'strange', Says Henderson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Lifting Premier League trophy in empty stadium would be 'strange', says Henderson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says playing at an empty Anfield and winning the Premier League title with no fans present would be "pretty strange".

Liverpool were 25 points clear of 2019 champions Manchester City and on the verge of their first English top-flight crown for 30 years when the league was shut down by coronavirus in March.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week ahead of a proposed restart in June.

Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy in a packed stadium in Madrid last June but is preparing for a different experience this year.

"Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange," he told the BBC.

The 29-year-old England international midfielder said the title race was still not over.

"We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season," he said.

Henderson, who has been pivotal in Liverpool's renaissance under Jurgen Klopp, said he hoped there would be a title celebration with fans inside Anfield in the future if, as appears certain, they finish the job.

"Whether we win it or whatever, then (receiving) the trophy and the fans not being there... you just have to deal with it when it comes," he said.

"Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

"It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future -- and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together."

Related Topics

Job Liverpool Madrid March June 2019 All Race Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

12 minutes ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

56 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt to provide maximum relief ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Sun will be right over Kaaba at 2: 18 pm today Pak ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,225 with 59, 151 cases of Coron ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.