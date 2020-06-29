Los Angeles bars ordered to close again as virus spreads: California governor

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again on Sunday by the state governor as the United States battles to quell a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare," Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Twitter.

New coronavirus cases have been surging in more than half of US states, reaching record highs.