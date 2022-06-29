Mainland to host 14th Straits Forum in July

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The 14th Straits Forum will be held in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province in mid July, a Chinese mainland spokesperson announced Wednesday.

This year's forum will carry on the theme of promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The event is expected to facilitate deepened exchanges and closer bonds between people on both sides of the Strait, Ma noted.