Malaysia Reports 3,045 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,045 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,735,547, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 3,040 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another five deaths have been reported from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, taking the death toll to 36,085.

The ministry reported 4,226 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,656,031.

Currently there are 43,431 active cases reported in the country, 72 of them in intensive care and 46 in need of assisted breathing.

