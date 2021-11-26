UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Inflation Rate Rises 2.9 Pct In October Due To Rising Fuel, Utilities Prices

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Malaysia's inflation rate rises 2.9 pct in October due to rising fuel, utilities prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Malaysia's inflation rate, as measured by Consumer price Index (CPI), rose 2.9 percent in October 2021 from a year earlier due to rising fuel and utilities prices, official data showed Friday.

The increase was mainly due to a double-digit increase of 11.3 percent in the transport group, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.2 percent.

Other items such as furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance grew 2.

1 percent, with food and non-alcoholic beverages increasing 1.9 percent.

The DOSM said that the inflation rate for the coming months will be influenced by external factors such as the rise in both global crude oil and food prices.

The opening of interstate travel is also expected to affect the prices of some tourism-related groups, it added.

From January to October, the CPI rose 2.3 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Oil Same Price Malaysia January October Gas From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

16 minutes ago
 Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Luka ..

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

39 minutes ago
 Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in nam ..

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

39 minutes ago
 SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through clim ..

SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using di ..

39 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas p ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas pressure issue on urgent basis

39 minutes ago
 New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslau ..

New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslaught

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.