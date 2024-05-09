Govt Cracks Down On Crop Residue Burning
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The provincial authorities have initiated the process of arresting and registering cases against those involved in the hazardous and life-threatening practice of crop residue burning, in compliance with the directives of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The provincial authorities have initiated the process of arresting and registering cases against those involved in the hazardous and life-threatening practice of crop residue burning, in compliance with the directives of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
As part of this initiative, two individuals involved in burning crop residues near the motorway in Hafizabad area have been apprehended and cases have been registered against them. The incident of a mishap on motorway due to smoke resulting from their actions has prompted legal action, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the government had taken legal action based on the findings of recent surveys. She emphasized that upon reports of incidents caused by crop residue burning, the provincial government had instructed the administration and police to enforce a zero-tolerance policy.
Assistant Commissioners and local authorities across the province had been tasked with preventing the burning of crop residues. Additionally, FIRs would be registered for violations of environmental laws and to curb smog, she added.
The minister directed district administrations to ensure strict enforcement against violations, including making announcements in mosques regarding the prohibition of burning crop residues. Deputy Commissioners would engage local representatives to educate farmers about the hazards of crop residue burning and the applicable laws. Smoke and toxic fumes resulting from this practice contributed to fatal diseases, she concluded.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth
Meeting reviews arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 95 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar5 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike9 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae4 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters4 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 124 minutes ago
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth4 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department3 minutes ago
-
No patriot can assault memorials of martyrs: Asma Arbab4 minutes ago
-
11 female physics lecturers appointed3 minutes ago