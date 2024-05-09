Open Menu

Govt Cracks Down On Crop Residue Burning

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The provincial authorities have initiated the process of arresting and registering cases against those involved in the hazardous and life-threatening practice of crop residue burning, in compliance with the directives of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

As part of this initiative, two individuals involved in burning crop residues near the motorway in Hafizabad area have been apprehended and cases have been registered against them. The incident of a mishap on motorway due to smoke resulting from their actions has prompted legal action, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the government had taken legal action based on the findings of recent surveys. She emphasized that upon reports of incidents caused by crop residue burning, the provincial government had instructed the administration and police to enforce a zero-tolerance policy.

Assistant Commissioners and local authorities across the province had been tasked with preventing the burning of crop residues. Additionally, FIRs would be registered for violations of environmental laws and to curb smog, she added.

The minister directed district administrations to ensure strict enforcement against violations, including making announcements in mosques regarding the prohibition of burning crop residues. Deputy Commissioners would engage local representatives to educate farmers about the hazards of crop residue burning and the applicable laws. Smoke and toxic fumes resulting from this practice contributed to fatal diseases, she concluded.

