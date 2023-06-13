UrduPoint.com

Man Held After Three Killed In UK's Nottingham

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Man held after three killed in UK's Nottingham

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested a man Tuesday after three people were found dead and a van tried to mow down three others in the central English city of Nottingham in incidents authorities believe are linked.

Nottingham's centre was cordoned off, with a heavy police presence, including some armed officers following the series of events that left residents shaken.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked emergency services who had dealt with the "shocking incident".

"My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," he added.

Police were called just after 4:00 am (0300 GMT) after two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road, which runs west out of the city centre.

The body of a man was also found just over a mile (1.6 kilometres) away on Magdala Road, about two miles away.

The three people hit by the van, in Milton Street, in the city centre, were being treated in hospital, a police statement added.

Witness Lynn Haggitt said she saw a van hit two people at around 5:30 am (0430 GMT) near the city's Theatre Royal after the vehicle pulled up beside her on her way to work.

"He looked in his mirror, saw a police car behind him, he then quickened up, there were two people.

.. he went straight into these two people," she told BBC news.

Another man, Glen Gretton, said he was woken up at around 5:00 am by the sound of a series of police cars passing his home.

"I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one," the 46-year-old delivery driver said.

"They just kept coming so I knew something quite major... was happening somewhere around the city centre," he said.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," she added.

The city's tram network was suspended while the investigation took place.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was "shocked and saddened" by the deaths.

The city's three members of parliament -- Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris -- said they were "shaken" by the events and expressed their condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

"Our city has been devastated by the deaths of three people this morning. Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds.

"We are shaken by today's events but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together," they said in a joint statement on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Parliament Twitter Driver Road Vehicle Car Man Van Nottingham Family All From

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

27 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

28 minutes ago
 DP World celebrates supply chain management diplom ..

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

43 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.