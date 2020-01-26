UrduPoint.com
Marseille's Slim Title Hopes Hit By Angers Stalemate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Marseille's slim title hopes hit by Angers stalemate

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille laboured to a tame 0-0 draw at home against Angers on Saturday, handing Paris Saint-Germain the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Second-placed Marseille are seven points adrift of reigning champions PSG, who visit last year's runners-up Lille on Sunday.

The hosts rarely threatened against a solid Angers outfit at the Stade Velodrome, but did extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches.

Nemanja Radonjic fired narrowly wide for Marseille on the stroke of half-time, while the away side almost snatched a 90th-minute winner when Antonin Bobichon's effort flew over.

But Angers failed to muster a single shot on target, with their opponents managing just two.

Marseille sit five points clear of Rennes in the race for automatic qualification for next season's Champions League group stage, after the third-placed side were held to a 1-1 draw at Nice on Friday.

