Mawani Displays Global Logistics Potential At Seatrade Maritime Logistics ME 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) in collaboration with Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), the operator of Jeddah Islamic Port's North Container Terminal, concluded their recent participation at this year's Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East event held in Dubai on 16-18 May as part of the UAE Maritime Week.

Through their joint booth, attendees were enlightened about Jeddah Islamic Port's premier capabilities as an East-West maritime hub that leads its Red Sea counterparts in cargo, container, and transshipment trade. Boasting over 5,000 vessel calls annually, the port also shared its success story in striking partnerships worth 1.5 billion Riyals with global giants to set up five state-of-the-art logistics parks that can generate about 6,000 direct and indirect jobs besides significantly raising the Kingdom's non-oil output.

Visitors were also briefed about port developer RSGT's achievement-packed track record that features world-class operations, industry-best solutions, and a range of international recognitions, including the Terminal Operator of the Year accolade at ShipTek Awards 2022. A recipient of multiple global honors, the Kingdom's busiest port was also declared Port of the Year at the 2023 Green Shipping Summit held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East brings together the region's top shipping, maritime, and logistics executives, including ship owners, shipyards, port operators, government officials, and industry experts to network and build future alliances over three days of conference and exhibition involving maritime suppliers, services, and solutions.

