URUMQI, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), China's major oil refiner, on Friday announced that its 20,000-tonne-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has begun operations.

The new plant in Xinjiang's Kuqa City is China's first 10,000-tonne-level photovoltaic-based hydrogen production project.

It is expected to set an example for the industry to realize carbon emissions reduction by tapping into the great potential of green hydrogen on a large scale, according to the group.

Construction started in March 2022, and the project mainly deals with photovoltaic power generation, power transformation, electrolytic hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and transportation, and has other supporting facilities.