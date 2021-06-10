UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Asks US To End Anti-drug Military Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mexico asks US to end anti-drug military cooperation

Mexico City, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Mexico's president said Wednesday that he had asked visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris to end military cooperation in fighting drug trafficking and to instead promote economic development.

"We don't want military cooperation," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters a day after holding talks with Harris during her first trip abroad as President Joe Biden's number two.

"We don't want it to be like it was before when they brought us a helicopter gunship and a photo was taken of the US ambassador with the president," he said.

"We want development cooperation. We don't even want to hear about the Merida Plan anymore," Lopez Obrador added.

Launched in 2008, the Merida Initiative aimed to combat drug trafficking with US military equipment, technical support and training for security forces in Mexico and Central America, which have received billions of Dollars in aid.

It is not the first time that Lopez Obrador has called for an end to the program since his 2018 election.

He argues that investing in development projects in the region would help counter not only drug trafficking but also migrant flows -- one of the main issues in his talks with Harris on Tuesday.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related violence that has seen more than 300,000 people murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Lopez Obrador said that he had also asked the US delegation to stop referring to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as the Northern Triangle, saying it showed "a lack of respect."

Related Topics

Election Drugs Guatemala Merida El Salvador Mexico Honduras 2018 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

37 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

2 seconds ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

6 seconds ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

3 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Austin Orders Pentagon to Focus on China ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.