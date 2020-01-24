UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Detains 800 Central American Migrants Headed To US

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants headed to US

Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Mexican troops used tear gas to detain 800 migrants who surged into Mexico Thursday after wading across a river on the country's southern border with Guatemala.

National Guard forces in the southern state of Chiapas prevented them from continuing their journey by forming a human fence along a road, as panic erupted among some of the migrants.

The Central Americans, who were trekking on foot towards the city of Ciudad Hidalgo, were intercepted by troops who used tear gas and scuffled with the migrants to halt their progress, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

The Interior Ministry later said 800 migrants of Central American origin were "rescued" after crossing the border at the Suchiate River.

Following their detention, the migrants were taken to buses run by the National Migration Institute, the agency that will determine their official immigration status and manage deportations.

Officials said that they were still looking for another 200 migrants who managed to avoid detention.

Thousands of Central Americans have crossed Mexico toward the United States in caravans in recent years, fleeing chronic poverty and brutal gang violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The so-called "2020 Caravan" left Honduras on January 14, gathering an estimated 3,500 people as it made its way across Guatemala. The bulk of the caravan crossed into Mexico at the weekend.

Mexican National Guard troops also fired tear gas on Monday to force back migrants attempting to enter the country, leading to scenes of chaos as huge crowds of people flailed across the Suchiate River.

About 500 were able to enter the country illegally, though more than 400 of them were later arrested at a roadblock.

The Interior Ministry said it deported 460 Hondurans via official planes and buses following Monday's clashes.

"We want to speak with President Lopez Obrador directly," read one long cloth banner held up as the migrants walked Thursday.

Others waved flags from their countries, as well as a giant US banner.

"We are coming peacefully," some of the migrants shouted.

Others distributed apparently unofficial forms requesting refuge in Mexico.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Road Guatemala Ciudad Hidalgo Progress El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras January Border Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.