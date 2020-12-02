UrduPoint.com
Mexico Makes Arrests Over Frenchman's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Mexico makes arrests over Frenchman's murder

Mexico City, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mexican authorities said they arrested three suspects on Tuesday in connection with the double murder of a French restaurateur and his business partner that shocked the capital's expatriate community.

Investigators say they believe that the killings of 45-year-old dual national Baptiste Lormand and his Mexican associate were linked to the theft of expensive wine.

"A significant number of bottles of high-end alcohol and weapons were seized and three people were arrested," Mexico City attorney general Ernestina Godoy said on Twitter.

"We continue to make progress in the investigation.

There will be no impunity in the case of the murdered businessmen," she added.

The authorities had already announced the detention of one suspect on Monday.

The bodies of the two men were found in the far south of the capital on Saturday, two days after Lormand was last seen in the affluent neighborhood of Polanco where he ran a restaurant.

Dozens of people, mostly members of Mexico City's French community, joined a march on Monday calling for the killers to be brought to justice.

Violent crime is a major problem in Mexico, which saw more than 29,000 murders between January and October of this year, according to the government.

