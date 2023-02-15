UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Economy & Planning Meets With Hungarian Minister Of Foreign Affairs & Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Minister of Economy & Planning meets with Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Hungarian People's Republic Peter Szijjarto.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

During the meeting, a number of issues on cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hungary were discussed, and the latest issues of mutual concern were reviewed.

Related Topics

Paris Saudi Arabia Hungary

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

7 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

7 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.