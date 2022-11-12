Modest Magnussen claims sensational maiden pole in the rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A beaming Kevin Magnussen was almost lost for words on Friday after claiming a sensational maiden pole position for himself and the underdog Haas team in a dramatic rain-hit qualifying session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"I don't know what to say," said the popular and modest 30-year-old Dane as wild celebrations erupted around him at Interlagos. "The team put me out on track at exactly the right moment. We were first out into the pit lane, I did a pretty decent lap and we're on pole. It's incredible!" His stunning and unexpected success was also the first by a driver for an American team since Tom Pryce took pole for Shadow at the 1975 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Magnussen, who re-joined the American-owned outfit this season after being dumped for 2021, took full advantage of the changing dry-wet conditions to go out first and clock a best lap in one minute and 11.674.

His early run in Q3 gave him the initiative as rain swept across the circuit, curtailing his rivals' efforts to respond, causing George Russell to lose control of his Mercedes and slide off into a gravel trap and bring a red flag stoppage.