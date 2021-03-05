Mongolia reports highest daily increase of 77 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 77 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, bringing its national tally to 3,153, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Friday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted, and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the center said in a statement.

Among the cases, 76 were found in people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases, while the source of the remaining one has not yet been identified, according to the center.

Meanwhile, 27 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Ulan Bator, bringing the total recoveries to 2,442, it added.

The country has registered six COVID-19-related deaths so far since its first case was confirmed in March 2020.