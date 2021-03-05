UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports Highest Daily Increase Of 77 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Mongolia reports highest daily increase of 77 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 77 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, bringing its national tally to 3,153, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Friday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted, and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the center said in a statement.

Among the cases, 76 were found in people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases, while the source of the remaining one has not yet been identified, according to the center.

Meanwhile, 27 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Ulan Bator, bringing the total recoveries to 2,442, it added.

The country has registered six COVID-19-related deaths so far since its first case was confirmed in March 2020.

Related Topics

Mongolia March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 52 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

52 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

11 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.