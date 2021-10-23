UrduPoint.com

Montenegro Grants Asylum To Tycoon Wanted In Russia For Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Montenegro grants asylum to tycoon wanted in Russia for murder

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Montenegro has granted asylum to a Russian billionaire wanted by Moscow for his alleged role in two murders on the ground that he is being persecuted, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Azerbaijan-born Telman Ismailov, who has in the past sparked the ire of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in Podgorica early this month on an international arrest warrant issued by Moscow for his extradition.

He was released from detention after the interior ministry granted him asylum earlier this week, lawyer Milos Vuksanovic told AFP.

"Ismail was given international protection due to persecution in the country that is seeking him on the basis of political opinion," the ministry said.

According to local media reports, Russia suspects Ismailov of paying $2 million for the murder of two entrepreneurs in Moscow in 2016.

Vuksanovic said that his client was the "victim of political and economic persecution by Russia".

Ismailov had been seeking asylum in Montenegro, where his son Alekper Ismailov owns a casino, prior to his arrest, the lawyer said.

The tycoon built a vast shopping centre in Moscow that was criticised for failing to adhere to safety standards and for selling counterfeit goods.

When he later inaugurated a luxury hotel in Turkey with great fanfare in May 2009, he again drew the wrath of Putin, who unleashed a tirade against counterfeiting.

The Moscow market was shut down several months later and Ismailov left Russia.

Related Topics

Murder Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Turkey Hotel Podgorica Vladimir Putin May 2016 Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

Court issues release order of PPP leader Syed Khur ..

Court issues release order of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah

2 minutes ago
 Military exercise b/w Pakistan, Morocco concludes ..

Military exercise b/w Pakistan, Morocco concludes in Pabbi

8 minutes ago
 FO rejects reports of agreement regarding use of P ..

FO rejects reports of agreement regarding use of Pakistan's airspace by US

11 minutes ago
 CSTO Drills in Tajikistan Counter Worsened Situati ..

CSTO Drills in Tajikistan Counter Worsened Situation in Afghanistan - Russian Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Paki ..

Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Pakistan Academy of Sciences

23 minutes ago
 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon ..

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.