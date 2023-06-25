Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP results

Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the Dutch MotoGP, the eighth round of the world championship, at Assen on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 37.640sec, 2.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 1.223, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1.925, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1.528 (demoted one place after track limits penalty), 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1.934, 6.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 12.437, 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 14.174, 8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda) 14.

616, 9. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 29.335, 10. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/KTM) 33.736 World championship standings1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 194 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 159, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 158, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 114, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 109, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 98, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 79, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 77, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 64, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 63