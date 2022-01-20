UrduPoint.com

Muguruza Blames Shock Exit On Coaching Team's Covid In Build-up

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Muguruza blames shock exit on coaching team's Covid in build-up

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :World number three Garbine Muguruza blamed Covid-19 for her early exit from the Australian Open Thursday, revealing her entire team had been struck down in the lead-up to the tournament, hampering her preparations.

The 2020 runner-up at Melbourne Park was widely seen as a serious contender for the first Grand Slam of the year after a stellar season where she won in Chicago and Dubai before clinching the WTA finals.

But, after a comfortable first-round win, she was stunned 6-3, 6-3 by French veteran Alize Cornet at the second hurdle.

Spain's Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later before a form slump, said her preparations had been hit hard by coronavirus.

"It's been a pretty stressful start of the year also with my team. They all got Covid before coming here. We were, like, for 15 days apart," she said.

"It was hard for me for the preparation to come to the Aussie swing and play and perform well.

That was tricky a little bit. Physically here I wasn't also feeling my best." Muguruza said with her team isolating she had to train by herself for a fortnight and while that normally doesn't bother her, it was not ideal in the pre-season.

"It's a tricky part of the year also. The pre-season, the start of the season, you are doing the last touches. You kind of want to continue working. That threw me a little bit off," she said.

"Although I had time here to prepare and everything, yeah, I think the combination of everything I think didn't help me." Muguruza struggled with her serve against Cornet and hit 33 unforced errors, a performance that surprised her.

"It's a tough day. My serve wasn't there, I think my shots weren't there also. Tactically I think I wasn't doing the right decisions either," she said.

"On top of that she played very well, very solid game."

Related Topics

World Dubai Melbourne Chicago 2016 2020 Australian Open All From Best Top Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

10 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

10 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

10 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.