Musadik Malik Discusses Steps To Boost Pakistan's Energy Productivity With Senior US Officials

Published May 09, 2023

Musadik Malik discusses steps to boost Pakistan's energy productivity with senior US officials

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The visiting Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, Monday discussed with senior U.S. officials ways and means to enhance productivity in the energy sector and plug Pakistan into Global Value Chains, the cross-border networks that bring a product or service from conception to market.

During a meeting with Verinda Fike, Regional Director for the Indo-Pacific at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and Tanvi Madhusudanan, Country Manager for the Indo-Pacific Region at USTDA, Musadik Malik also discussed various ideas to ensure energy security, affordability and sustainability in the wake of challenges like climate change and its socio-economic impact on Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

As a result, the two sides agreed to develop a roadmap for pursuing new businesses in the green and renewable energy sector both in public and private sector, the press release said, adding that the US side would provide financial and technical expertise for undertaking feasibility studies for mutually agreed projects.

A delegation of Pakistani businessmen would be visiting the United States along with their counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to study methane abatement technologies and conversion of bio-methane into fertilizers during the first quarter of the next year, the press release said.

The US side, it said, showed "great interest" in pursuing projects related to green ammonia, green hydrogen and renewables in Pakistan.

In this regard, Musadik Malik reiterated that Pakistan, in collaboration with the US, would like to trailblaze the transition towards clean and green energy in the developing world.

The minister invited the US side to visit Pakistan at the earliest to explore the possibility of undertaking joint ventures and projects in the energy sector, including exploration and tapping of its onshore and offshore energy assets.

He assured that his office would serve as facilitator for US investors for expeditious implementation of new business ideas.

"Red tapism would be turned into red carpet," the minister remarked.

