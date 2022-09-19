UrduPoint.com

Musical Evening At Alhamra Arts Center On 21st

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Musical evening at Alhamra Arts Center on 21st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is organizing a musical evening of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts' teachers and student performers at Alhamra Arts Center here on September 21.

According to LAC spokesperson, prominent maestros of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts will participate in the programme including Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu from the famous Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of Classical Music, Ustad Sajjad Tafu, Pride of Performance holder, in dance Madam Zareen Suleman Panna, Ustad Abdul Rauf and others teachers and students would perform.

LAC Executive Director Muhammad Rafiullah said: "We are lucky enough that our country is blessed with talented artists in the field of music and art". The aim of musical evening was to help youth in refining their talent," he said.

"We are trying to provide quality entertainment to people, because today's stressfullife needs more relaxation than ever," he added.

