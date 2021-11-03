UrduPoint.com

'My Name Is Cleo': Four-year-old Australian Girl Found After 18-day Hunt

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 AM

'My name is Cleo': four-year-old Australian girl found after 18-day hunt

Perth, Australia, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A four-year-old Australian girl abducted from a campsite 18 days ago was found "alive and well" in a locked house Wednesday, telling elated police officers: "My name is Cleo." Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent in Western Australia last month, sparking a frantic air, sea and ground search involving 100 officers, one that most feared would end in tragedy.

The little girl was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, a short drive away from where she disappeared, Western Australia police said.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'" police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said.

"She said 'My name is Cleo'." Police detained a 36-year-old local man with no connection to the family after breaking into the house at about 1 am local time.

The young girl was reunited with her parents a short time later, with her mother Ellie taking to social media to express her relief.

"Our family is whole again," she posted on Instagram under a photo of Cleo.

Ellie Smith had earlier described her distress at waking at 6 am to find the family's tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.

Her public pleas for help to bring Cleo home had prompted an outpouring of support from across Australia.

Blanch told local radio that he saw "seasoned detectives openly crying with relief" after Cleo was found, calling the rescue "just incredible".

"It's very rare. It's something we all hoped in our hearts, and it's come true," he said.

State premier Mark McGowan expressed elation at receiving the news overnight.

He first received a call at 1:38 am, but sheepishly admitted: "I didn't answer it, I was asleep." Still, within a few hours, he had received a "lovely" image of the girl smiling from a hospital bed.

"There will be movies made about this," he said. "You never know what to expect, you hope for the best, but you prepare for the worst.""It's great to provide the country with positive news."While police used human intelligence, surveillance footage and forensic analysis to find the girl, scores of volunteers scoured nearby bushland for clues.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Australia Social Media Young Carnarvon Man Family All From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

55 minutes ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

8 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

9 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.