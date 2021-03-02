UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Journalist Arrested After Overnight Attack: Employer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack: employer

Yangon, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A Myanmar reporter was attacked in his home and detained by the military, his employer said Tuesday, after days of crackdowns by the junta on anti-coup protesters.

Myanmar's military has escalated force as it attempts to quell an uprising against its rule, deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and, increasingly, live rounds.

Journalists have found themselves targeted by police and soldiers as they try to capture the unrest on the streets. In recent days, several have been arrested, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.

A Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reporter livestreamed the Monday night attack on his apartment building in the southern city of Myeik as he pleaded for help.

Hours later, DVB said on Twitter that reporter Kaung Myat Naing had been taken from his home by security forces.

"DVB has no knowledge of where he was taken away, and which military authority took him," said the statement.

It added that Kaung Myat Naing's latest reports were on a weekend military crackdown in Myeik, as well as on Monday's demonstrations.

Loud bangs could be heard during Kaung Myat Naing's livestream, which was hosted on DVB's official Facebook page.

"If you are shooting like this, how will I come down?" he shouted at the security forces outside.

DVB, a well-known news organisation within Myanmar, started as an exile media outlet during the previous junta, broadcasting uncensored reports on tv and radio.

After a 49-year hold on power, the military dictatorship loosened its grip in 2011, and DVB moved into Myanmar the following year.

The outlet demanded Tuesday that the military release Kaung Myat Naing, as well as other journalists detained since the February 1 putsch.

"They are all doing their professional jobs as journalists," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Police Burma Facebook Twitter Myeik Myanmar Turkish Lira February Gas Dictator Media TV All From Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

7 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

9 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

10 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.