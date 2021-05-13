Myanmar to release Japanese journalist from prison: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :A Japanese journalist held in a Myanmar prison over accusations of spreading fake news will be released and charges against him withdrawn, state media said Thursday.

Yuki Kitazumi is one of at least 80 reporters arrested during the junta's crackdown on anti-coup protests.

More than 780 people have been killed by security forces during protests following the February coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the press is increasingly under attack.

Freelance reporter Kitazumi was detained in April and held in Yangon's Insein prison, which is notorious for holding political prisoners.

But state media said Thursday that charges against him would be dropped after Japan had asked for his early release.

"Although he violated the law, in order to reconcile with Japan and improve our relationship, charges against him will be withdrawn and he will be released in line with Japan's request," state broadcaster MRTV said.

An earlier investigation found that Kitazumi "supported the protests", it added.

A Japanese embassy spokesman told AFP last month that Kitazumi was arrested due to the "suspicion of releasing fake news".

Kitazumi's detention in April was the second time he had been held since the coup. In February, he was beaten up and briefly taken into custody during a crackdown on protesters but was later released.

The press has been caught in the junta's crackdown as the military attempts to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licenses of five local media outlets.

Authorities have been charging journalists with a section of the country's penal code which criminalises spreading dissent and false news against the military.

Those convicted can face up to three years in jail.

Forty-five journalists and photographers remain in custody across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

On Wednesday a reporter for independent media outlet DVB, Min Nyo, was sentenced to three years in jail for spreading fake news.