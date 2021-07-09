UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia Cancel 2021 Mining Expo Slated For September Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Namibia cancel 2021 Mining Expo slated for September Amid COVID-19

WINDHOEK, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Namibia will no longer be hosting the 2021 Mining Expo which was scheduled to take place from Sept. 1 to 2, in a physical or virtual format, an executive said Thursday.

Namibia is experiencing a devastating 3rd wave of COVID-19, which is only expected to peak in September 2021, said Veston Malango, chief executive officer of Namibia Chamber of Mines.

"A physical event in these challenging times will thus not be possible, and the safety of the mining sector, stakeholders, exhibitors, and visitors is of utmost importance to the chamber," he added.

According to Malango, the chamber also extensively investigated and consulted with stakeholders and exhibitors on the possibility of hosting a virtual mining expo in place of a physical event.

"After careful and due consideration of the findings from consultations, the chamber has also decided not to proceed with a virtual mining expo," he explained.

The chamber will still be hosting a virtual mining conference instead on Sept. 1, according to Malango.

Details of the conference and a program will be communicated in due course, he said, adding that the chamber looks forward to engaging in fruitful discussions with all stakeholders, media, and the general public at the event.

Related Topics

Namibia Chamber September Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

21 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.