New Arrival Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Gives Another Boost To Cambodia's Inoculation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

New arrival of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines gives another boost to Cambodia's inoculation drive

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Saturday, giving another boost to the country's vaccination drive.

Speaking to reporters while receiving the vaccine at the capital's airport, Economy and Finance Ministry's permanent secretary of state Vongsey Vissoth said the vaccines were purchased from Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

He thanked China for supplying the vaccine to the Southeast Asian nation timely.

"The special bond of Cambodia-China friendship has played an invaluable role to ensure that the vaccines are available on time for Cambodia to inoculate our people," he said.

Cambodia has so far acquired more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China and the World Health Organization's COVAX Facility, Vissoth said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

