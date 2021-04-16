UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Clashes In Mozambique's Northeast: Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

New clashes in Mozambique's northeast: army

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :New clashes have erupted in the town of Palma in Mozambique, three weeks after a militants attack there left dozens of people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, military and security sources said.

"There were shots, but the situation is under control," said a military commander, speaking on condition of anonymity late Thursday.

"They attacked in a village in Mueda, in Pundanhar and Palma almost simultaneously," said a security source based in Maputo.

Islamic State-linked militants raided the coastal town of Palma on March 24 in an assault that marked a major intensification in an insurgency that has wreaked havoc across Cabo Delgado province for over three years as the militants seek to establish a caliphate.

The violence pushed France's Total to desert a nearby multi-billion-dollar gas project.

And since then, there have been fears of new attacks in the gas-rich province.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants France Maputo Palma Mozambique March Gas

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

1 hour ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

12 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.