UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New President, New Era As Uruguay Shifts To Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

New president, new era as Uruguay shifts to center

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Luis Lacalle Pou will be sworn in as Uruguay president on Sunday to herald a new era in the South American country following 15 years of left-wing rule that brought important social reforms but left a stagnated economy and soaring crime.

The 46-year-old leader of the center-right Partido Nacional was elected in November after winning a run-off against the incumbent Broad Front's candidate Daniel Martinez by just 37,000 votes in the country of 3.4 million people.

But in order to defeat the Broad Front, Lacalle Pou had to rely on a "multi-colored coalition" of five political parties from the center to the far right.

For many, it's a fragile partnership fraught with potential conflicts, not least due to the presence of the radical Cabildo Abierto led by former army commander Guido Manini Rios, who only took up politics last year but still garnered 11 percent in the first round of October's presidential vote.

This party is the most "unpredictable" in the ruling coalition that includes the Partido Nacional's traditional political rivals, the liberal Partido Colorado, says political scientist Daniel Chasquetti from the Republic University.

"The entire political system will have to take stock because we had 15 years with a party that had a large majority" in parliament, said Chasquetti.

The Partido Nacional has not been in power since the new president's father, Luis Alberto Lacalle (1990-1995) governed.

He also succeeds a period of stability, in stark contrast to the rest of the region where social unrest, economic meltdown or drastic political lurches have been the recent order of the day.

Under the Broad Front, Uruguay saw the legalization of marihuana, same-sex marriage and abortion, as well as a campaign against smoking.

Salaries and pensions rose, access to health care broadened, poverty fell and there were periods of record growth, increasing the spending power of the most disadvantaged sectors of society.

But over the last five years, the economy stagnated, the fiscal deficit rose to its highest rate in 30 years and unemployment crept up.

Most importantly, though, was soaring insecurity. Murders increased by 46 percent from 2014-19 and while President Tabare Vazquez promised to decrease thefts by 30 percent, they actually increased by 40 percent.

And that, according to Chasquetti, is the main reason for the Broad Front's election defeat.

As well as tackling crime and re-energizing the economy, Lacalle Pou has announced he will take immediate action to reduce public spending, facilitate immigration and implement radical changes in Uruguay's foreign policy.

That last point is evident in the list of invitees with right-wing presidents Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Colombia's Ivan Duque, Sebastian Pinera of Chile and Paraguay's Mario Abdo Benitez joining King Felipe VI of Spain at the inauguration ceremony.

The left-wing leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, whose President Nicolas Maduro was branded a "dictator" by Lacalle Pou, have not been invited.

Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez declined his invitation due to a prior engagement.

Related Topics

Election Army Parliament Vote Marriage Spain Brazil Paraguay Chile Colombia Cuba Venezuela Uruguay October November Sunday Dictator From Million

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

7 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

8 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

8 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

9 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.