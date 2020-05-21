UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Slow To 2.43 Mn In Latest Week

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

New US jobless claims slow to 2.43 mn in latest week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Another 2.43 million US workers were put out of work last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data Thursday, bringing the total since mid-March to a massive 38.6 million.

The Labor Department data on new first-time claims for unemployment benefits for the week ended May 16 showed the rate of new filings continued to slow in the second month of the nationwide lockdowns, but the job losses remained among the highest on record.

The figure was in line with analysts' forecasts, and brings the average in new claims over the last four weeks to 3,042,000, seasonally adjusted, while the number of people actually receiving benefits -- usually lower as applicants take time to be approved -- 25,073,000 as of May 9, the Labor Department said.

The report, which tallies up claims filed in state programs, now also includes the raw total for benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which hit 2.

22 million, not seasonally adjusted.

That program is aimed at workers like contractors and self-employed people who would not normally qualify for traditional benefits -- indicating the weekly job losses may be closer to 4.7 million.

Initial claims appeared to have passed their peak hit in late March, and the latest figure is down 249,000 from the nearly 2.7 million claims file in the week ended May 9.

"The dramatic spike in unemployment claims is trending down, but it still completely overshadows any precedent," Kate Bahn, director of Labor Market Policy at the Center for Equitable Growth, said on Twitter.

Yet the weekly totals remain well above any seen in a single week during the global financial crisis 12 years ago, and more comparable to the Great Depression, as the pandemic forced businesses nationwide to shut down and lay off workers.

Related Topics

Twitter Job March May Market From Government Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

17 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

17 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

17 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.