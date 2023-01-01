UrduPoint.com

New York's Times Square Crowds Celebrate New Year; Hopes Voiced For World Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 10:40 PM

New York's Times Square crowds celebrate New Year; hopes voiced for world peace

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :New York City ushered in 2023 with a dazzling spectacle in iconic Times Square, marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, disastrous climate-induced floods in Pakistan and elsewhere as well as global worries over inflation.

In their New Year messages many world leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope for international peace and security, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underscoring the need for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue.

"From Ukraine to Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond, people left the ruins of their homes and lives in search of something better," the UN chief said in his video message.

In New York City, the midnight celebrations culminated with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter and weighing almost six tons descended from its lofty perch atop One Times Square.

Its surface is comprised of nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals that were illuminated, officials said, by a palette of more than 16 million colours.

At the stroke of midnight, a ton of confetti rained down on revelers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.

Last year, a scaled-back crowd of about 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights. Because of pandemic rules, it was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous square.

The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Waterford New York Democratic Republic Of The Congo Kiribati From Asia Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

4 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

5 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

7 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.