New Zealand 249-6 at tea against India on day three

Kanpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :India's spinners denied a century to both New Zealand openers on the third day of the first Test on Saturday, as four wickets in the session left the visitors on 249-6 at tea in reply to India's 345.

Tom Blundell was on 10 and Kyle Jamieson on 2 after Tom Latham fell for 95 off 282 balls to Axar Patel, who took three wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin removed fellow opener Will Young for 89 off 214 in the first session.