NFL: Results And Standings
Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Buffalo 16 New York Jets 22 (OT) Sunday's results Carolina 10 Atlanta 24 Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 24 Jacksonville 31 Indianapolis 21 Tampa Bay 20 Minnesota 17 Tennessee 15 New Orleans 16 San Francisco 30 Pittsburgh 7 Arizona 16 Washington 20 Houston 9 Baltimore 25 Green Bay 38 Chicago 20 Las Vegas 17 Denver 16 Philadelphia 25 New England 20 Miami 36 Los Angeles Chargers 34 Los Angeles Rams 30 Seattle 13 Dallas 40 New York Giants 0 Thursday's result Detroit 21 Kansas City 20 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 N.Y.
Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25 North Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.
000 25 9 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 South Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 West Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 L.A.
Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 National Football Conference East Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 40 0 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20 N.Y.
Giants 0 1 0 .000 0 40 North Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20 Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20 South Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24 West L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20