NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
New York, Nov 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Results and standings in the National Football League after Friday's game: Miami 34 New York Jets 13 Thursday's results: Green Bay 29 Detroit 22 Washington 10 Dallas 45 San Francisco 31 Seattle 13 Sunday's games: New Orleans at Atlanta Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Carolina at Tennessee Tampa Bay at Indianapolis New England at New York Giants Jacksonville at Houston Cleveland at Denver Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Kansas City at Las Vegas Buffalo at Philadelphia Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers Monday's game: Chicago at Minnesota Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 8 3 0 .727 339 251 Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 294 190 N.Y.
Jets 4 7 0 .364 163 238 New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238 North Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 304 177 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 227 180 Pittsburgh 6 4 0 .
600 166 195 Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 202 226 South Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 230 204 Houston 6 4 0 .600 238 208 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248 Tennessee 3 7 0 .300 168 214 West Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 225 164 Denver 5 5 0 .500 217 268 Las Vegas 5 6 0 .455 185 225 L.A.
Chargers 4 6 0 .400 259 238 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 273 212 Dallas 8 3 0 .727 347 185 Washington 4 8 0 .333 246 350 N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 149 285 North Detroit 8 3 0 .727 294 258 Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 253 230 Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 231 224 Chicago 3 8 0 .273 230 286 South New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217 Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 192 200 Carolina 1 9 0 .100 163 275 West San Francisco 8 3 0 .727 310 170 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 229 249L.A.
Rams 4 6 0 .400 195 220Arizona 2 9 0 .182 192 284
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Hurricane Norma strengthens to Category 3 ahead of Mexico landfall15 minutes ago
-
Earthquake in central Mexico shakes capital city15 minutes ago
-
Libya's theatre stages comeback after country's years of turmoil24 minutes ago
-
Japan quake death toll jumps to 161, 103 missing: authorities24 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results24 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League tables24 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update24 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results25 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations match schedule25 minutes ago
-
Last September was hottest on record by 'extraordinary' margin: EU monitor25 minutes ago
-
'Urban mining' offers green solution to old solar panels25 minutes ago
-
Six inmates killed in latest Ecuador prison unrest25 minutes ago