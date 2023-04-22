NFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Five NFL players were suspended by the league on Friday for violating the NFL's gambling policy, three of them banned indefinitely for betting on NFL games and two others hit with six-game bans.

The league issued indefinite bans, through at least the 2023 season, on Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore as well as Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for betting upon NFL games during the 2022 season.

"A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way," the NFL said in a statement.

Following that NFL investigation, the league also handed down six-game bans to Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill.

The probe found Williams and Berryhill gambled at a Lions facility but on other sports, not on NFL contests, according to the Lions.

NFL gambling rules forbid anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling at any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

The Lions announced that Cephus and Moore have been released.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement.

"These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately." Cephus, Moore and Toney are banned through at least the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. They can petition for reinstatement following the 2023 campaign.

Toney has played in 26 games for the Commanders, making 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

"We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney," the Commanders said in a statement.

"We have cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions." Williams and Berryhill will miss the first six games of the 2023 season.

Berryhill and Williams can take part in off-season and pre-season workouts with the Lions before their suspension, which begins with the final roster cutdown to 53 players before September's start of the 2023 campaign.

- Williams 'apologetic' - "We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward," Holmes said.

Williams was a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Lions in 2022. He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass and made a 40-yard run in six appearances last season.

"Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit," Williams' representation, Alliance Sports, said in a statement.

"However, it is important to note that Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed -- and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility.

"Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible."The suspensions were the first gambling bans for NFL players since Calvin Ridley was banned for the 2022 season for betting on 2021 NFL games, including those of his own team, the Atlanta Falcons. He was reinstated last month by the NFL after having been traded last year to Jacksonville.