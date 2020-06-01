Nigeria easing virus restrictions on churches, mosques

Abuja, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Nigeria's government on Monday said it was easing restrictions on places of worship as it cautiously rolled back more measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The authorities however warned that Africa's most populous nation has "not reached the peak" of infections after recording 10,162 confirmed cases and 287 deaths from the virus.

The head of the national task force on the crisis said guidelines would be issued for how religious services could be relaunched.

The task force also said it was lifting a total lockdown on northern Nigeria's crucial economic hub Kano, where authorities had reported a spike in deaths.

The authorities said they are aiming to resume domestic flights from June 21.

They also cut back a nationwide curfew to now run from 10pm to 4am each night.

Other tough restrictions remain in place including a limit on public gatherings to no more than 20 people, bars and restaurants staying closed and a ban on travel between different regions.

Facemasks are mandatory in public.