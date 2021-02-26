UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Police Say 317 Students Abducted In Latest Kidnapping

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in northwest Nigeria said 317 students were abducted by gunmen on Friday in the country's latest mass kidnapping, and a rescue operation was underway.

"The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe," police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Just last week, 42 people were taken by a gang from a boys school in nearby Niger state.

In December, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region.

The boys were later released but the incident triggered outrage and memories of the kidnappings of schoolgirls by militants in Dapchi and Chibok that shocked the world.

The Federal government has not yet officially commented on this latest mass kidnapping.

Related Topics

Militants World Police Kidnapping Katsina Niger Nigeria December Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

4 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.