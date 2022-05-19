UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead, 24 Wounded In Clashes In Restive Tajikistan Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Nine dead, 24 wounded in clashes in restive Tajikistan region

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Clashes between Tajik security forces and "terrorists" killed nine people and wounded two dozen in a restive region bordering Afghanistan, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said members of "organised criminal groups" armed with weapons and Molotov cocktails attacked security officials in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan which has long been a flashpoint of tensions.

One security officer was killed and 13 were seriously injured in the attack, it said.

The ministry said the attack came during an "anti-terror operation" launched earlier Wednesday after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.

As a result of the operation, eight "militants" were killed, 11 wounded and more than 70 "active members of a terrorist group" were detained, the ministry said.

Tajik authorities claimed in an earlier statement that the militants had received arms and support from international "terrorist organisations" and foreign mercenaries, accusing them of seeking to undermine the country's constitutional order.

In a joint statement, the European Union delegation in Tajikistan and the embassies of Britain, France, Germany and the United States expressed their "deep concern about reported internal tensions and violent clashes" in the region.

They called on "all parties to spare no effort to de-escalate, exercise restraint and refrain from excessive use of force and incitement to violence."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Interior Ministry France European Union Germany Tajikistan United States Border Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

1 hour ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

1 hour ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

1 hour ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

1 hour ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.