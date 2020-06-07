UrduPoint.com
No Positives In Latest Round Of Premier League Virus Tests

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Premier League's plan to restart on June 17 received a fresh boost Saturday after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced no new positive cases in English football's top flight.

A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

"The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

Saturday's announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as officials look to resume a season that was suspended in March because of the pandemic.

