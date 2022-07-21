UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 1: Russian Pipeline Leaving Europe On Edge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Nord Stream 1: Russian pipeline leaving Europe on edge

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :For over a decade, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reliably shipped natural gas from Russia to Europe -- until the war in Ukraine sent tensions soaring.

As countries wait to see if Gazprom reopens the key route after 10 days of scheduled maintenance, here's a closer look at the pipeline that has come to symbolise Europe's reliance on Russian energy -- especially in Germany.

- A success story... - The 1,224-kilometre (760-mile) long Nord Stream 1 is a system of twin pipelines running under the Baltic Sea, stretching from Russia's Vyborg to Lubmin in northeastern Germany. From there, a network of pipelines transports the gas into the European grid.

In use since 2011, Nord Stream 1 can ship 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year, making it one of the continent's most important supply links.

Russia's state-owned Gazprom holds a 51-percent stake in the pipeline. Germany's EON and Wintershall Dea, Dutch Gasunie and France's Engie are also involved.

The project was long held up as a model of economic cooperation between Russia and the European Union, with countries such as Germany and Italy becoming heavily dependent on cheap Russian gas.

- ... gone sour - But Russia's aggression against Ukraine changed everything.

In a major U-turn, Berlin in late February halted the newly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline meant to double gas supplies to Germany.

Critics, including Ukraine and Poland, had for years argued against Nord Stream 2 for fear of giving Moscow too much sway over Europe's energy security.

Since the start of the war Russia has squeezed or stopped gas deliveries to around a dozen countries, a move widely seen as retaliation for Western sanctions against Moscow.

Shipments via Nord Stream 1 have fallen by 60 percent in recent weeks, while a routine maintenance period from July 11-21 reduced flows to zero.

In the past, Russia pushed more gas through alternative routes to make up for the annual maintenance shutdown, but not this time.

Russia has blamed the Nord Stream 1 cuts on the absence of a Siemens gas turbine undergoing repairs in Canada.

But the German government has rejected that explanation and accuses Russia of "weaponising" energy.

The repaired turbine is understood to be back on its way to Russia but it remains unclear whether Russia will fully reopen Nord Stream 1.

- Germany braces for winter - A gas shutdown or sharply reduced flows would deal a severe blow to European economies, with few countries as vulnerable as Germany.

Like its neighbours, the EU's biggest economy has rushed to diversify energy suppliers, partly by buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG). But Germany still imports 35 percent of its gas from Russia, down from 55 percent before the war.

Fresh supply shocks would not only push high gas prices up further, fanning inflation, but could force energy-intensive companies to shut down.

Germany would also struggle to fill up its gas storage tanks before the cold weather arrives if Nord Stream 1 doesn't come back online fully, raising the likelihood of energy rationing.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck has urged Germans to take shorter showers and turn down the heating this winter.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated a gas cut could shave 1.5 percent off German GDP this year.

- European solidarity? - Although experts say Germany is paying the price for its misguided policy on Russian energy, a crisis that tips the economic giant into a recession would reverberate beyond its borders.

Not in the least because Germany is a major re-exporter of Russian gas, including to Austria, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

"A gas crisis in the European Union's economic powerhouse will cause jitters across the continent," says Constanze Stelzenmueller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months to secure winter stocks and defeat Russian "blackmail".

Germany could also appeal for EU solidarity in sharing out the fossil fuel.

"Already very high flows of gas are coming into Germany from Norway, also from Belgium and Netherlands," says Ben McWilliams from the Bruegel Institute.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Canada Gas Crisis France German Norway European Union Germany Berlin Nord Vyborg Price Brookings Austria Italy Belgium Poland Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands February July Stocks Gas From Government Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

41 minutes ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

9 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

9 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

9 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.