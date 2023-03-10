UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead Of US-South Korea Drills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US-South Korea drills

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Thursday, Seoul's military said, in Pyongyang's latest show of force just days before South Korea and the United States kick off major joint military exercises.

Pyongyang's KCNA news outlet said hours later that leader Kim Jong Un was on the ground to witness "a powerful volley" by an artillery unit "ready to respond to actual war".

The report did not specify what weaponry Kim observed in the "fire assault drill" simulating the destruction of an enemy airport.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their worst points in decades, with the nuclear-armed North conducting ever more provocative banned weapons tests as Seoul moved to ramp up security cooperation with Washington in response.

Last year, Kim's regime declared North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear power and vowed to exponentially increase weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons, as the US looks to move more assets to the region to defend ally Seoul.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it "detected the launch of one short-range ballistic missile from the North's western port city of Nampo at 6:20 pm (0920 GMT)".

It added it was analysing "the possibility that North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles from the same region simultaneously".

"Our military maintains a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US as we have strengthened surveillance and vigilance," it said.

North Korea has long claimed its nuclear weapons and missile programmes are for self-defence, and has bristled over US-South Korea military exercises, describing them as rehearsals for an invasion.

Earlier this week, North Korea accused the US of "intentionally" ramping up tensions, and Kim's powerful sister warned that if the US were to intercept one of Pyongyang's missile tests, it would be seen as a "clear declaration of war".

Related Topics

Fire Washington Nuclear Nampo Pyongyang Seoul Same South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

10 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

10 minutes ago
 'ARI Tarnab' organizes olive fair

'ARI Tarnab' organizes olive fair

3 minutes ago
 Yemen's warring rivals discuss prisoner swap in Ge ..

Yemen's warring rivals discuss prisoner swap in Geneva

3 minutes ago
 Champion-elect Odermatt wins Kranjska Gora giant s ..

Champion-elect Odermatt wins Kranjska Gora giant slalom

3 minutes ago
 South Africa bowlers excite Bavuma after sweep of ..

South Africa bowlers excite Bavuma after sweep of West Indies

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.