Northern Ireland Unionists March Amid Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :"Orange Order" members began to parade through Belfast under tight security on Tuesday marking the 1690 victory of Protestant King William III over his Catholic rival.

Almost immediately crowds of spectators clutching union flags gave way to a heavy police presence -- armoured white cars and officers in dark green uniforms -- as the pro-UK marchers passed a nationalist, pro-Ireland neighbourhood, a reminder of the sectarian divisions which come to the fore as during unionists celebrate "The Twelfth".

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland estimates half a million people will take part in events at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to celebrate the culmination of the "marching season".

Long a flashpoint for sectarian tensions, the July 12 marches and lighting of massive bonfires commemorate William of Orange's rout of the deposed Catholic king James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, and comes as the restive province wrestles with political crisis.

Northern Ireland is in its third month without a functioning government following May elections.

And in London, the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has created further instability, with Conservative Party candidates bidding to succeed him staking out positions on the post-Brexit trading rules for the territory, as agreed in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As Orange members, dressed in dark suits, bowler hats and orange sashes marched to the sound of fifes and drums past Belfast City Hall, Ian Crozier told AFP the order was "very clear that it's robustly opposed to the protocol".

"It's about long-term political and economic divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK," the Orangeman from north Belfast explained.

The 43-year-old said discussion of the protocol was "clearly central" to the ongoing Conservative Party leadership contest. "It's good to hear that people are saying the right thing, but doing the right thing is much more important," he added.

