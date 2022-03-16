UrduPoint.com

Odermatt Wins Overall World Cup Skiing Title, Shiffrin On Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Odermatt wins overall World Cup skiing title, Shiffrin on track

Courchevel, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on Wednesday, while Mikaela Shiffrin stretched her lead in the women's standings.

Odermatt, 24, who won the Olympic men's giant slalom gold last month, clinched an overall title that was all but assured anyway when he finished second in the Courchevel downhill, 0.34sec behind Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr.

That gave the Swiss an unassailable 359-point lead over Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with three races in other disciplines left this season.

Odermatt is the first Swiss man to win the overall title since Carlo Janka in 2010.

"It is a great feeling to get this big globe. It has been in the offing for a few weeks now, but now I am happy," Odermatt said.

"I hope this is just the start of something, not the end. I'm still young and I have a few years ahead of me." Kilde, who is Shiffrin's boyfriend, won the overall downhill title by finishing fourth in Wednesday's race.

He broke the stranglehold of Beat Feuz, the newly crowed Olympic downhill champion from Switzerland who has won the title for the past four years.

"It's hard to describe the feeling after being the most nervous I've ever been in my life," Kilde said.

Shiffrin showed she is putting her disastrous Beijing Winter Olympics behind her as the American pulled off a surprise win in the women's downhill in Courchevel.

The 27-year-old failed to win a single medal in China, but she recorded the 74th World Cup victory of her career by finishing 0.10sec in front of Christine Scheyer of Austria and Joana Haehlen of Switzerland, who were tied for second.

Shiffrin has 1,345 points to second-placed Petra Vlhova's 1,189.

"I don't really feel like I am supposed to be winning downhills -- actually I feel like I am supposed not to be winning downhills," Shiffrin said after her surprise win.

"It worked out amazing today. I feel like I did a really good job." Shiffrin credited Kilde with helping her to get a handle on the course in the French Alps.

"From the first training, he was saying 'Be smart'... I felt I could push and ski with good intentions. He's an amazing skier, so I love to watch him and I love to talk to him about it," she said.

In the same race, Italy's Sofia Goggia won the women's downhill title for the second consecutive season.

Goggia, who won the downhill silver medal at the Olympics, finished 12th, seven places ahead of Switzerland's Corinne Suter, the only skier who could have caught her.

Related Topics

World China Job Young Sofia Beijing Man Same Lead Alpine Austria Italy Switzerland Women Gold Silver Olympics All From Race Love

Recent Stories

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's h ..

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's history: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recr ..

Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago
 CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs ..

CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrange ..

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

5 minutes ago
 PBC condemns Indian high court's decision regardin ..

PBC condemns Indian high court's decision regarding hijab ban

5 minutes ago
 Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>