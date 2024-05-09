DG Rangers Commends Martyrs For Sustaining Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas emphasized the enduring peace in Sindh, especially in Karachi, attributing it to the unwavering sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan Rangers Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas emphasized the enduring peace in Sindh, especially in Karachi, attributing it to the unwavering sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.
He conveyed this sentiment during a meeting with the families of the fallen Rangers officials and personnel in Karachi, according to a news release on Thursday.
In a solemn tribute, the DG Rangers Sindh honored the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs and extended solidarity to their bereaved families.
The meeting provided an opportunity for the DG Rangers Sindh to listen to the challenges faced by the families of the martyrs, prompting him to issue directives for their prompt resolution.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits2 minutes ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused11 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP11 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients21 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme22 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan7 minutes ago
-
Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Margalla Trails Patrol Unit6 minutes ago