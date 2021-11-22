UrduPoint.com

Okereke Snatches Surprise Win For Venezia At Bologna

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :David Okereke struck the only goal to earn Venezia a surprise 1-0 win at Bologna on Sunday, their second impressive victory in as many Serie A games.

Nigerian attacker Okereke, on loan at promoted Venezia from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, poked home the winner in the 61st minute to move Venezia up to 13th and six points from the relegation zone.

The 24-year-old's fourth league goal of the season gave Paolo Zanetti's side a second straight shock win after also beating Jose Mourinho's Roma before the international break.

Sampdoria jumped out of the drop zone with a 2-0 win at bottom side Salernitana which came through a Francesco Di Tacchio own goal and a nicely taken finish from Antonio Candreva.

Roberto D'Aversa's Samp are 16th and sent local rivals Genoa into the bottom three ahead of Andriy Shevchenko's first match in charge of the club against Roma in Sunday's late match.

In the early game Sassuolo drew 2-2 with lowly Cagliari, who snatched a point in part thanks to an acrobatic scissor kick from Keita Balde five minutes before half-time.

Napoli attempt to move three points clear at the top in Sunday's big match at third-placed Inter Milan, who are looking to close the seven-point gap between them and the league leaders.

