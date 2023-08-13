Open Menu

Olympic Climbing Champion Garnbret Wins Paris 2024 Ticket

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Olympic climbing champion Garnbret wins Paris 2024 ticket

BERN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo Olympic champion Janja Garnbret booked her berth to Paris 2024 as she took the women's boulder & lead World Championships title here on Saturday.

The championships served as the first qualification event of sport climbing for the Paris Olympics, where two competitions will crown their own champion. One will be a combined competition of bouldering and lead events, and the other one will only feature a speed event.

In Bern, Slovenian Garnbret built a lead in the boulder round and secured her Olympic return with another solid lead performance, claiming her second gold medal after the women's boulder last Saturday.

"I felt so composed today actually, I was climbing the lead route flawlessly, and I am just incredibly happy right now that I have qualified," said Garnbret after the competition.

"Even though I have qualified once before, you don't get tired of this feeling of qualifying for an Olympics. So, my second Olympics - here we go," she added.

Related Topics

World Paris Tokyo Bern Lead Boulder Women Gold Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

11 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

16 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

16 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

16 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

16 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous