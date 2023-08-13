Olympic climbing champion Garnbret wins Paris 2024 ticket

BERN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo Olympic champion Janja Garnbret booked her berth to Paris 2024 as she took the women's boulder & lead World Championships title here on Saturday.

The championships served as the first qualification event of sport climbing for the Paris Olympics, where two competitions will crown their own champion. One will be a combined competition of bouldering and lead events, and the other one will only feature a speed event.

In Bern, Slovenian Garnbret built a lead in the boulder round and secured her Olympic return with another solid lead performance, claiming her second gold medal after the women's boulder last Saturday.

"I felt so composed today actually, I was climbing the lead route flawlessly, and I am just incredibly happy right now that I have qualified," said Garnbret after the competition.

"Even though I have qualified once before, you don't get tired of this feeling of qualifying for an Olympics. So, my second Olympics - here we go," she added.