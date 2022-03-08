UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Two Injured In Shooting Outside US High School

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 09:20 AM

One dead, two injured in shooting outside US high school

Washington, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :One teenager died and another two were injured outside their high school in the US state of Iowa Monday in what police say appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

Des Moines police officers and fire department rescue personnel arrived at East High School, located in the center of the state capital city, around 2:48 pm (1848 GMT), the police department said in a statement.

The department had "received several calls reporting gunfire at the school, and multiple persons injured," Sergeant Paul Parizek, a public information officer, said in the statement.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three teenagers suffering gunshot wounds, who were transported to local hospitals.

One of the victims has since died and the other two remain hospitalized, the police statement said, without giving further details on their condition.

"The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle," the statement said, adding the victims were on school property but outside the school building at the time of the shooting.

East High temporarily locked down after the initial reports of the shooting, according to a tweet on the Des Moines Public Schools official account. Des Moines police and public safety officers gave the school the all-clear to dismiss the students soon after.

Potential suspects have been detained, but no charges have been filed. The police statement did not say how many suspects had been arrested or who they were.

Mass killings involving firearms are a common occurrence in the United States.

Lax gun laws and the right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favored by the majority of Americans.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Vehicle Died Des Moines United States From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th March 2022

2 minutes ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

9 hours ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

9 hours ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

9 hours ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

10 hours ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>