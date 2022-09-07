UrduPoint.com

One Killed During Anti-UN Protest In East DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

One killed during anti-UN protest in east DR Congo

Beni, DR Congo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed Tuesday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest against United Nations peacekeepers, a police spokesman said, in the latest violence in the troubled region.

UN troops had been passing through the town of Beni in North Kivu province when protesters on motorbikes blocked them and started throwing stones.

The troops fired shots to disperse the crowd, police spokesman Nasson Murara said.

"Unfortunately, in this mess of bullets, there was a stray that hit a driver, who is dead," he told AFP.

Police have launched an investigation to "identify the perpetrators of these shots", Murara said.

Pepe Kavotha, the head of a network of civil society groups in Beni, said they "condemned the peacekeepers firing on the population".

The UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The latest unrest follows deadly protests in July against MONUSCO.

Thirty-two demonstrators and four UN troops died over the course of a week-long disturbance, according to a Congolese toll, and UN bases were ransacked.

An estimated 120 armed groups roam eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that flared in the last decade of the 20th century.

Many Congolese are frustrated by MONUSCO's perceived ineffectiveness in the face of persistent violence.

The United Nations first deployed an observer mission to eastern Congo in 1999.

It became the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO -- the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- in 2010, with a mandate to conduct offensive operations.

It has a current strength of about 16,000 uniformed personnel.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Century Protest Police United Nations Civil Society Driver Died Beni Man Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo July From

Recent Stories

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defea ..

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

10 minutes ago
 PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Q ..

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

10 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

12 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

12 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

12 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.