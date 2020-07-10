UrduPoint.com
One More Die With Coronavirus, 26 More Tested Positive In AJK Taking Tally To 1485

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

One more die with coronavirus, 26 more tested positive in AJK taking tally to 1485

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 09 (APP):About 26 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours raising the tally to 1485 on Thursday, State health authorities said.

As many as 860 patients out of total of 1485 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told APP here Thursday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 26 new cases in AJK – which include 06 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Kotli, 02 in Bhimbher, 04 in Poonch, one each in Jhelum valley and Neelam valley districts.

After one more ill-fated person died of the pandemic in Bhimbher district, the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 41 on Thursday.

The total of 41 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 15 in Muzaffarabad, 04 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

